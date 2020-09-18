Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.51

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 953800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

