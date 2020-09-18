Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.68

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.68 and last traded at $140.04, with a volume of 55328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAW. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares
Neuronetics Trading Up 12%
Neuronetics Trading Up 12%
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 20.5%
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 20.5%
Heat Biologics Shares Up 23.2%
Heat Biologics Shares Up 23.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report