Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.68

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.68 and last traded at $140.04, with a volume of 55328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAW. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

