Andrew J. Mclean Sells 18,115 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.