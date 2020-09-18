Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $261,396.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,805.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $249,329.76.

On Monday, July 13th, Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13.

On Monday, June 29th, Julie Richardson sold 37,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $3,091,125.00.

DDOG stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion and a PE ratio of -4,362.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after buying an additional 8,806,553 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,497,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

