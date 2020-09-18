Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE CARR opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

