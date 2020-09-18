David E. Sharbutt Sells 973 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Tower stock opened at $250.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Equity Income

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Timothy G. Ferris Sells 2,333 Shares of Health Catalyst Stock
Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. Stock
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Cedric Francois Sells 5,000 Shares
Neuronetics Trading Up 12%
Neuronetics Trading Up 12%
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 20.5%
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 20.5%
Heat Biologics Shares Up 23.2%
Heat Biologics Shares Up 23.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report