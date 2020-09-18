David E. Sharbutt Sells 973 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Tower stock opened at $250.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.86.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.