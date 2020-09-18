Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $289,704.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,321,120.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $282,981.42.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $273,736.80.

On Friday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $611,450.58.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $905,309.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Langley Steinert sold 4 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $109.28.

On Friday, August 21st, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,417,221.90.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $652,859.09.

On Monday, August 17th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $646,376.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,453,600.90.

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $686,714.60.

CARG opened at $23.87 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

