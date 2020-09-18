Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

