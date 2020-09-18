Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.