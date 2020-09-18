Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Churchill Downs, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Churchill Downs, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Redfin Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Redfin Corp
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy Co
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy Co
2,072 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
2,072 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report