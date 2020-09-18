Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

