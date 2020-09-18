Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 9,000 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Redfin worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after buying an additional 2,424,806 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 1,283,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,479,704. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

