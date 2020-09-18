First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,361,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.