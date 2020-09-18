2,072 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

