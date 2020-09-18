America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,637,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 217,681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,718,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,634,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,598,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE:AMX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

