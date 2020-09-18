2,900 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 206,466 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 267,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.