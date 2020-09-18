18,628 Shares in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Delek US by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of DK stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $891.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.