Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,678,427 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.71% of Xerox worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 40.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,722,000 after buying an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xerox by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Xerox by 213.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,273,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 866,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

XRX opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

