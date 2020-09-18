Fmr LLC Grows Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.64% of L Brands worth $26,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,624,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after buying an additional 958,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 604,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LB opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup cut L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

