Fmr LLC Has $28.97 Million Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Dine Brands Global worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DIN opened at $58.38 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

