American International Group Inc. Acquires 617 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TechTarget worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 165,153 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in TechTarget by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

TTGT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.00. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $193,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,028,719 over the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

