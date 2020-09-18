Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,264.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,667 shares of company stock worth $14,656,197. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

