Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 83,852 Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 55.9% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $452.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

