Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,403 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $28,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,566,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

