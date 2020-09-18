Marshall Wace LLP Sells 26,025 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,025 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 404,552 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHU opened at $7.12 on Friday. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

