Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Cass Information Systems worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 62.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 51.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 254,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 127,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.02 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $533.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

