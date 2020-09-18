Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.85

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 2260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86.

In other Manitex Capital news, Director Steve Saviuk acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,108,000 shares in the company, valued at C$664,800.

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through two segments, Investments and Pharmaceutical. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

