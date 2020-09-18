Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1,608.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quidel were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $170.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

