American International Group Inc. Increases Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of G1 Therapeutics worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 81.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 54,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 118.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 82,547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $594.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.97. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.