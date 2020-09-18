Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 306 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,328 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,892. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

