JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,069 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.91 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

