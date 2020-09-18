Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $535,000 Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $744,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,548.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,027 shares of company stock worth $8,898,199. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.42. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

