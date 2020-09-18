Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $159.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 251.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

