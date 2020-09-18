Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 11.9% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Forward Air by 17.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,869,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FWRD opened at $58.80 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

