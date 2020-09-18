Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of CASY opened at $176.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $183.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

