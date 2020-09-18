Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 786.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

