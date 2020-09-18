Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Inogen worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inogen by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $631.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 0.78. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

