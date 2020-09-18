Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 6,310 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $48.92 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

