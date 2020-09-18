Bank of America Corp DE Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 7.72% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,668 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.16.

