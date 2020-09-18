Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,790,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Ralph Lauren worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

