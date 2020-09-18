Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.43% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $28,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 175,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 45,943 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $69.43.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.