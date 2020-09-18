Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 147,183 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,828,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.83 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

