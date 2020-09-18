Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,438,690 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,836,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,438,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of Marathon Oil worth $29,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,478,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,689,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 226,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $4.68 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.