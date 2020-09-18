Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of PagSeguro Digital worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 128.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,014,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

