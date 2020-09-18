Bank of America Corp DE Has $29.93 Million Holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.24% of ABM Industries worth $29,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,337,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,197,000 after buying an additional 124,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,227,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 91,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,793 shares of company stock valued at $207,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

