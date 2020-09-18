Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,332,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,563,894 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 162.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 26.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

