Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 2U were worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after acquiring an additional 404,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in 2U by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,665,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 144,608 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

