Bank of America Corp DE Sells 562,780 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of Pentair worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 22.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,985 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $20,049,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3,427.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 644,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 194.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 644,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 425,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.