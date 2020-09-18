Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $30,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

