Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $181.71

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.71 and traded as high as $214.00. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 56,299 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $329.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.71.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.