Tempur Sealy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 1,493 call options.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of TPX opened at $90.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

